Braves: When could we see Travis d’Arnaud back in the lineup?

By Jake Gordon
sportstalkatl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves haven’t seen Travis d’Arnaud since May 2nd, when he was placed on the 60-Day Injured List with a thumb injury. Luckily for Atlanta, it looks like d’Arnaud will be back with the team in a few days, and they badly need help at catcher:. It looks like the...

