Idaho Falls man dead after crashing motorcycle into tree
IDAHO FALLS — A man is dead after crashing a motorcycle on Snake River Parkway early Friday morning. The Idaho Falls Police Department reports getting called to the crash around 1 a.m. after someone driving by found the 26-year-old motorcyclist from Idaho Falls unresponsive. According to a department news release, officers and the Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived and found the man had died before the passerby spotted him.www.eastidahonews.com
