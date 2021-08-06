Cancel
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls man dead after crashing motorcycle into tree

By Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — A man is dead after crashing a motorcycle on Snake River Parkway early Friday morning. The Idaho Falls Police Department reports getting called to the crash around 1 a.m. after someone driving by found the 26-year-old motorcyclist from Idaho Falls unresponsive. According to a department news release, officers and the Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived and found the man had died before the passerby spotted him.

