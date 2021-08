Rodgers has agreed to a re-worked deal with Green Bay, NFL.com reports. Per terms of the agreement, the QB now is under contract with the Packers through 2022, with the 2023 portion of his deal having been deleted. In any case, Rodgers -- who previously expressed frustration with the organization -- is in the fold and currently practicing with the team in training camp. Additionally, he'll be joined by wide receiver Randall Cobb, a player the veteran signal-caller reportedly wanted to play with once again and who was recently re-acquired in a trade with the Texans.