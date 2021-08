Dwight Howard wanted to return to the Los Angeles Lakers after winning a championship with them during the 2019-20 season. He even tweeted that he would do so before the team informed him that they had not, in fact, made him a firm offer. The Lakers wanted to focus on offensive versatility at center last season. They had no minutes to offer Howard with Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol incoming, so he went to the Philadelphia 76ers in an arrangement that didn't work out particularly well for either side. The Lakers' center position turned into one of the season's great soap operas once Andre Drummond arrived. Howard struggled in Philadelphia as his 76ers were outscored by 23 points in the minutes throughout the second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks.