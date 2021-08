These are six players on the Buffalo Bills who should have higher ratings in this year’s version of Madden. Over the past week, EA Sports had slowly been releasing the ratings for the top players at each position. On Saturday, they released every player’s ratings, and the Buffalo Bills as a team are entering this year’s version of Madden as one of the best teams with the sixth-highest rating at 86 overall, with the offense receiving a rating of 86 and the defense at 82.