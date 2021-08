WWE star Randy Orton has been on a hiatus recently. Billie Bhatti reported on The Nitty Gritty Dirt Show on RussosBrand.com that Orton re-signed at $4.5 million per year at the end of 2019. Tony Khan did not want to pay anybody that amount at the time. The former WWE Champion has three years on the deal. He speculated that Nick Khan could have an issue with how much Orton is paid at some point. Triple H Major WWE Firings Rumor Leaks.