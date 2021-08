With 13 games on tap, this is one of the largest Thursday slates of the season, highlighted by the long-awaited Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The playing field will mimic that of the movie, complete with a corn-fence outfield, though there will be more than a single old-fashioned bleachers section to house the 8000 fans expected at the game. The New York Yankees will be the visiting team with Shoeless Joe Jackson's Chicago White Sox serving as the home squad.