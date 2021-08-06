Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Planet Word Bathrooms Nominated for America’s Best Restroom

By Bailey Vogt
Washington City Paper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re reading this in the loo, the john, or the water closet…you’re wildly on brand for today’s newsletter. That’s because D.C.’s Planet Word, an immersive language gallery which opened in Fall 2020, is a finalist in the Best Restroom Award this year. Cintas, which provides restroom supplies for businesses, among other things, hosts the contest. Its restrooms merit recognition because their walls are decorated with words, phrases, and euphemisms devoted to toilet humor.

washingtoncitypaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Word#Mathematics#Reading And Writing#Restrooms#Language Arts#Superbowl#Cintas Marketing#Safeway#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Travelthemanual.com

The Best RV Campgrounds in America

When it comes to great RV campgrounds, there are certain components of the campground that will set it apart. Features like satellite or cable television, Wi-Fi, full hookups, pull-through spaces, and even more amenities are what make the best RV campgrounds truly the best. Depending on where you go, you could also end up with a wonderful view or a stellar location for visiting the local attractions. While there are impressive RV campgrounds in every state across the U.S., these are among the very best in their own right. So, add them to your bucket list and start packing.
Minnesota StatePosted by
B105

These Are America’s Best Lake Towns

The state of Minnesota alone is home to more than 10,000 lakes, but each corner of the United States has nationally--and sometimes internationally--renowned lake towns. That a city is known as a lake town can be more significant than its proximity to landlocked bodies of water ideal for recreation. The lakes are often the historical breeding grounds of the nation's first industries, as well as early transportation and shipping hubs. As these lakeside communities grew into the 20th century, they became industrialized and modernized, springing up lively downtowns, diverse shopping districts, big business, new digs for artists and architects, strong primary schools, and top-notch higher education and research facilities.
Politicstravelawaits.com

10 Finalists Vie For Title Of Best Public Restroom, See The Contenders

Yes, there really is a contest to pick the best public restroom in the United States. Let that sink in. Now, let’s flush out the details. Cintas is running the contest for the 20th consecutive year and has narrowed the list down to 10 finalists. The public has until August 20 to choose their favorite.
Books & Literaturekuer.org

George Packer On America’s 'Last Best Hope'

Journalist and author George Packer is one of the country’s most astute observers of American society – with all of its flaws. But after years of reporting on our decline, Packer experienced a new feeling while writing his latest book: hope. In Last Best Hope: America in Crisis and Renewal,...
LifestyleThrillist

These are the Best Bathrooms in the U.S., According to a Real Study

Here's some info you might want to know for the next time you've got to go. When nature calls, you've got to answer, no matter where you are. Sometimes that means doing your business in some less-than-ideal places. Fortunately, corporate supplies company Cintas put together a handy list of the Best Bathrooms in the United States—a guide you probably didn't know you needed until right now.
Economy104.1 WIKY

America’s Best Employers For Women

We’re always hearing about how women aren’t treated as equals in the workplace, but that doesn’t necessarily hold true at all companies. There are plenty of companies that do a lot to make sure there is gender parity in the office, and a new report reveals which ones are doing it the best.
Interior DesignA Cup of Jo

Which of These Bathrooms Do You Like Best?

On this cloudy Wednesday, let’s talk about color. Our apartment has white bathrooms, but how cool are these colorful ones?. First, I stumbled upon this all-yellow bathroom in the Hotel Deux Gares. I’d love to take a morning soak in that bath. Designers Luke Edward Hall and Duncan Campbell have...
Georgia Statedailycitizen.news

Kim named to Newsweek's America's Best Ophthalmologists 2021 list

Dr. D. Brian Kim, of Professional Eye Associates, has been ranked No. 42 out of the top 150 on Newsweek's list of America's Best Ophthalmologists 2021 and was awarded the No. 1 ophthalmologist ranking in Georgia. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced in July and can be viewed on Newsweek's website.
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Team Tritschler Named One of REALTrends “America’s Best”

SARASOTA, FL – Team Tritschler of RE/MAX Alliance Group was recently recognized in the 2021 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is based on 2020 transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the United States. Team Tritschler was recognized in the small teams category (two to five agents) for both transaction sides and sales volume.
Illinois Statewgnradio.com

Where does Illinois rank in America’s best states for infrastructure?

Adam Schuster, senior director of budget and tax research at the Illinois Policy Institute joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why Illinois ranked #1 on CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business, which rates the infrastructure of all 50 states. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
Utah Stateupr.org

'Last Best Hope: America In Crisis And Renewal' On Monday's Access Utah

In his new book, Last Best Hope, award-winning author and staff writer at The Atlantic George Packer explores the four narratives that now dominate American life and describe our divides: Free America, which imagines a nation of separate individuals and serves the interests of corporations and the wealthy; Smart America, the world view of Silicon Valley and the professional elite; Real America, the white Christian nationalism of the heartland; and Just America, which sees citizens as members of identity groups that inflict or suffer oppression.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Dent Schoolhouse nominated for USAToday’s Best Haunted Attraction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One of Cincinnati’s most notorious haunted schoolhouses is nominated for the Best Haunted Attraction category in USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards contest. A panel selected a list of 20 haunted attractions throughout the U.S. According to the panel, the haunted attractions have the best actors, set designs,...
CollegesNewsweek

The 100 Best Colleges in America

This year, thousands of colleges across the country are beginning their fall semesters like never before. The coronavirus pandemic has forced many schools to switch to online learning, leaving some incoming freshmen without the full campus experience. Hopefully, sooner than later, students can once again fully immerse themselves in lectures, student life mixers, and Saturday football games.
CarsPosted by
101.5 KNUE

RANKED: America’s Top 12 Best-Looking State Trooper Cruisers

There's not many things that'll make you hit the brakes more quickly while speeding down the interstate than the sight of one of our fearless state troopers. Whether you see one parked behind a giant billboard, like in those old movies, or you run up one one going just under the speed limit, a couple of cars ahead of you, daring someone to pass them; seeing one is certainly brake inducing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy