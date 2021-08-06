Planet Word Bathrooms Nominated for America’s Best Restroom
If you’re reading this in the loo, the john, or the water closet…you’re wildly on brand for today’s newsletter. That’s because D.C.’s Planet Word, an immersive language gallery which opened in Fall 2020, is a finalist in the Best Restroom Award this year. Cintas, which provides restroom supplies for businesses, among other things, hosts the contest. Its restrooms merit recognition because their walls are decorated with words, phrases, and euphemisms devoted to toilet humor.washingtoncitypaper.com
Comments / 0