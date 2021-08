Tandem Restaurant Partners has bought Front Street Deli at 77 S. Front St. The deal came about via Ryan Marsh, who has worked with Moxy Memphis Downtown. "Ryan Marsh came to us about the deal over there," said Tony Westmoreland of Tandem. "He was looking for somebody to go into business with him on that location. We have the reputation of trying to help people out. So he brought it to us, and it fit. What we do is try to preserve the nostalgia and repurpose places that have a history behind them."