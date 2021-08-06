Moving to Murfreesboro, TN: 12 Things to Know [2021 Guide]

Located in Rutherford County, Tennessee, the Murfreesboro community is a 200-year-old city that is still growing. Murfreesboro has a population of about 146,900, representing just over 35% growth in the last decade. That makes it the 188th most-populated town in the country. However, because it's only about 34 miles away from the world-renowned city of Nashville, the metro area has a noteworthy character that may not be found in other rural areas.