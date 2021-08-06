How to Blanch Green Beans So They Stay Bright, Crisp, and Delicious

Green beans are a classic side dish — and we’re not just talking about for Thanksgiving. Sure, it’s easy to just steam them and call it a day, but they often end up bland and a little mushy. We prefer a sautéed green bean, but to truly get the freshest, most delicious flavor — and that vibrant color — there is a simple step you need to take before your veg hits the pan. Learning how to blanch green beans is easy and will help you avoid anything sad and overcooked from ever making it to the dinner table.