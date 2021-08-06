Cone Health limits hospital visitations

Cone Health is restricting the number of visitors allowed in the hospital to one a day in response to an increase of Covid-19 cases. While only one person may visit per day in the main hospitals, there will be no changes to the number of visitors in the Cone Health Women and Children's Center, Cone Health cancer centers, emergency departments, surgery centers and waiting areas, hospital procedure and test waiting areas, the Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital or the Cone Health MedCenters, clinics, physician practices or other facilities outside of hospitals.