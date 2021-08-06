Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Cone Health limits hospital visitations

By Caroline Green
abc45.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCone Health is restricting the number of visitors allowed in the hospital to one a day in response to an increase of Covid-19 cases. While only one person may visit per day in the main hospitals, there will be no changes to the number of visitors in the Cone Health Women and Children's Center, Cone Health cancer centers, emergency departments, surgery centers and waiting areas, hospital procedure and test waiting areas, the Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital or the Cone Health MedCenters, clinics, physician practices or other facilities outside of hospitals.

abc45.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cone Health#Visitations#Behavioral Health#Health Clinics#Skype#Facetime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Visitation policy updated at Scotland Health

LAURINBURG — Tasking effect Tuesday, Scotland Health updated the visitation guidelines. Scotland Health is restricting visitation in the Medical/Surgical/Pediatric Inpatient Unit due to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant and increase in covid-positive patients within the hospital. Visitors will only be granted access when a patient needs a caregiver based on their age or disability and this exception will be at the discretion of the medical staff.
Berkshire County, MAiBerkshires.com

BHS Limits Visitations as COVID Cases Rise

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems is changing it visitation guidelines beginning Wednesday to one visitor per patient and requiring medical-grade masking within its facilities. Berkshire County has seen a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases, suspected to be the Delta variant, and an increase in hospitalizations. Some 60 new cases...
West Columbia, SCwach.com

New hospital visitation guidelines for Lexington Medical Center

West Columbia, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center has updated it's hospital visitation guidelines as the number of COVID-19 cases increase in the Midlands. Beginning on Monday, August 9, 2021 the following policies will be in place:. Emergency Department/Urgent Care Centers. One visitor is allowed to accompany a non-COVID-19 patient being...
Junction City, KSWIBW

Geary Community Hospital updates visitation policy

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Community Hospital has readjusted its visitation policy. According to the hospital, visitors must be over 18 and are required to wear a mask at all times... COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors except for those in end-of-life situations... Patients in the emergency department are...
WJTV.com

Forrest General Hospital announces visitation changes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg has updated its visitation policy. The new rules are as follows:. No visitor who is ill, sick, frail, or at-risk (i.e. immunocompromised or serious chronic illness). No children will be permitted. Visitors must be...
Jefferson City, MOkrcgtv.com

Capital Region limits visitors, visiting hours

A Jefferson City hospital is further restricting its visitor policy. Capital Region Medical Center announced starting Friday, August 6th, they will only allow one visitor per day. The visitor must be over 18, and visiting hours will be from 6 am to 7 pm daily. Visitors will not be allowed...
Corbin, KYWTVQ

Baptist Health-Corbin also reinstates limits on visitors

CORBIN, KY. (WTVQ) – Effective Wednesday, July 28, Baptist Health Corbin is again restricting visitation for most patients in the hospital by allowing only one visitor per patient. There will be limited exceptions, the hospital said in a statement. “We have seen a significant increase in the COVID positivity rate...
Manteca, CAoakdaleleader.com

New Hospital Visitation Requirements In Effect

Effective Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, officials at three local hospitals remind residents that all visitors to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock and Doctors Hospital of Manteca must show proof of full vaccination or provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering our facility. Visitors may use either PCR testing or antigen testing as proof.
Florida StateGovernment Technology

Only the Vaccinated Can Visit These Florida Hospitals

(TNS) - Memorial Healthcare, South Broward’s public hospital system, restricted its visitation policy further as the health system contends with a rapid rise in COVID-19 emergency department visits and hospitalizations. The health system will allow only fully vaccinated visitors during designated hours into its five hospitals: Memorial Regional , Memorial...
Health ServicesBrewton Standard

DWMM Hospital changes visitation policy

A Tuesday morning announcement by officials with D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital is restricting visitation and accompanying patients to the facility. According to released information, the changes went into effect Tuesday and will continue until further notice. The notice read: “Due to the continued increase of COVID rates and for the...
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

Surge Causes Hospital Visit Clampdown

A surge in COVID-19 infections in the region has promoted local hospitals to limit visitation. Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Friday announced a shift to a “No Visitors Policy” with limited exceptions. “We know how important visitor support is to our patients, but these new restrictions are for everyone’s protection,” said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy