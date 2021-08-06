‘Jungle Cruise’ steady journey downstream

Jungle Cruise actually exceeded my expectations. It was a fun adventure movie, similar to movies in the “Night at the Museum” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth” series. It showed a positive relationship/strong bond between two of the main characters, a sister and brother. The humor was the type of puns and family friendly jokes you hear on the actual ride. There was no cursing, just some very mild crude language. There was no objectification/sexualization of the main female character (or any background characters). The “romance” is very nicely handled as well and seen as genuine, without anything you would be embarrassed to watch with your kids. The movie depicts the way women were seen in society in 1916 in a humorous way (I really appreciated this) and could lead to some great conversations. The Common Sense Media review will give you the specifics of each of these instances, but overall it was very tame for what I was expecting for PG-13. It did have violence and many moments that could be scary, depending on your kids’ comfort levels. The characters are in constant peril, it’s basically the whole plot. There is a cartoonish bad guy villain as well as another group of “bad guys” who have some magic/sorcery elements to them (one of them involves snakes and really had some jumpy/scary moments). There was a lot of fighting scenes, the use of swords and some guns, plus a scene involving a sword that impales someone (although they are okay). There is also a tense scene involving swimming/danger of drowning. The villain is crushed by a rock in a cartoonish way. Mild violence was central to the plot. It was more violent than the typical Disney movie, but it still felt like way less violence than other PG-13 movies.