Night at the Museum Animated Sequel Will Arrive on Disney+ Sometime in 2022

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it has been a while since the last Night At The Museum movie was released, fans of the franchise have always hoped that there would be another film somewhere down the line, but it reached the point where it just seemed that it was not meant to be. Then Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment, the company behind the original trilogy as well as Stranger Things and Shadow and Bone, made the announcement that they would be continuing the story of the famous museum where the exhibits come to life in a new animated movie via Disney+. When promoting Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy recently, Shawn Levy spoke to Collider and revealed that the movie is expected to be released some time next year.

