Warner Bros To Sue Jed Mercurio Over Sleeper Graphic Novel?

Werner Bros. and DC Comics launched a brand new augmented reality mobile game today with DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition. The game has been designed for younger kids but pretty much anyone who is into detective games can play it. The concept behind the game is to show kids how Batman, as a detective, uses science to solve the crimes he investigates in Gotham as he is hot on the trailer of characters such as The Riddler, Mr. Freeze, and The Joker. The game requires no online capabilities, it is single-player and allows you to do all of the crime-solving from no greater distance than your living room floor or your backyard. The best part is that for kids, it teaches the science behind all of Batman's technology, as well as educates them a little about the history of the character and his world beyond the films and various cartoon series. You can read more about it below as it is available today on the App Store and Google Play.