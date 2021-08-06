Warner Bros To Sue Jed Mercurio Over Sleeper Graphic Novel?
This week saw the release of Jed Mercurio's new graphic novel, Sleeper. Mercurio is the writer and creator of massive hit BBC TV show Line Of Duty and one of many tipped to be the new showrunner of Doctor Who. The first volume was co-written with one of his actor regulars Prasanna Puwanarajah and was drawn by Coke Navarro, who drew the poster for one of Puwanarajah's stage productions. The first volume of a planned sci-fi space epic, one person who is very not happy is Ed Brubaker.bleedingcool.com
