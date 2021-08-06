Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Suicide Squad Soundtrack
Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Pressed on 180 gram "Starfish" colored vinyl or plain black, you can preorder this one right now. Check out the full details below.bleedingcool.com
