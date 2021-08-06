Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Suicide Squad Soundtrack

Writer/director James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad has taken the early lead for my favorite movie of the year. First off, no, you don’t need to have seen Suicide Squad to enjoy this. Yes, there are returning characters, but it’s easy enough to figure out their powers and backstories. My suggestion to you is to know very little about this before going in. As such, I will not say much about the plot or characters because the best part of the movie is the emotions you’ll feel the first time you experience it.