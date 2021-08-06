Cancel
Stealth Suit Bakugo from My Hero Academia Arrives at Good Smile

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia is setting up something pretty big this year with the League of Supervillians pulling strings behind the scenes. It is unclear how the upcoming My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission will interact with this season. Will we see an intersection with the season like with Demon Slayer, or will we get another original episode to kick off more original content for the anime? Either way, My hero fans are pumped and ready to see their favorite heroes back on the big screen, and Good Smile Company is giving fans a closer look at the costumes. Katsuki Bakugo is getting a new stealth suit for the film, and it comes to like with Good Smile and their popular Nendoroid figures.

