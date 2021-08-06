Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierre, SD

Capital City Farmers’ Market holding special chef event tomorrow morning

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Capital City Farmers’ Market in Pierre is celebrating National Farmers Market Week (Aug. 1-7) with a special chef event tomorrow (Sat.). Chef Uriah from Drifters Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre will offer samples of a locally sourced vegetarian dish and share the recipe so shoppers can replicate the meal at home. All vendors at the market make, grow, or raise the items they sell, truly making it a “local” market.

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
City
Fort Pierre, SD
State
South Dakota State
Pierre, SD
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital City#Food Drink#Drifters Bar Grille#Ccfm#Capcitymarket Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy