Capital City Farmers’ Market holding special chef event tomorrow morning

The Capital City Farmers’ Market in Pierre is celebrating National Farmers Market Week (Aug. 1-7) with a special chef event tomorrow (Sat.). Chef Uriah from Drifters Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre will offer samples of a locally sourced vegetarian dish and share the recipe so shoppers can replicate the meal at home. All vendors at the market make, grow, or raise the items they sell, truly making it a “local” market.