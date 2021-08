“I don’t know if we’re going to tell in a year. He throws a nice ball, that makes him one of about 60 to 70 quarterbacks. Does he win games?”. Trevor Lawrence is viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory, but none of that matters unless he’s able to win games in the NFL. Meyer knows this and has high standards for the young Jaguars star, though he has yet to name Lawrence the official starter. It’s a very coach-y thing to do given it’s a foregone conclusion that Lawrence will start after going first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.