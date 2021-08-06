Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Half of all Americans now vaccinated against COVID-19

q13fox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith new surge in COVID-19, the vaccination rate has increased. 50% of Americans, all ages, are now vaccinated.

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans#Vaccinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public Healthq13fox.com

Chances of heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccine are slim, study finds

A recent study published in the journal JAMA on Aug. 4 found that the chances of developing heart inflammation after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine were minimal and the complications were short-lived. Evidence of temporary heart inflammation after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine was reported in mostly adolescent males ages 16 or...
Kidsfoxwilmington.com

Doctors warn against comparing COVID-19, seasonal flu while kids await vaccine

While the coronavirus and the seasonal flu share some similar symptoms, health experts say the two viruses shouldn’t be compared, especially with the back-to-school season underway. “COVID-19 and the seasonal flu should not be compared to each other,” Dr. Brad Younggren, the chief medical officer at 98point6 Inc. – a...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

The Delta Variant & the Vaccinated: One Expert’s Take on the Data

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- News that the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 can be picked up and spread by vaccinated folks has sparked confusion and concern, and an infectious disease expert wants to clarify. These worries follow a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Industryq13fox.com

Study suggests Moderna vaccine may be more effective than Pfizer against delta variant

A new preprint study suggests that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be significantly more effective against symptomatic disease from the delta variant compared to Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, while the observed efficacy of both shots decreased. Furthermore, two doses of both vaccines were shown to strongly protect against hospitalization and death. Researchers found...
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

Why COVID-19 Vaccines Should Not Be Required for All Americans

COVID-19 vaccine mandates have become a hotly contested issue, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rebound nationwide, driven by the highly contagious delta variant and unswerving vaccine hesitancy. New York City will soon be the first major U.S. city to require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and other indoor public spaces. Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and editor in chief of MedPage Today, argues that mandating vaccines for "every living, walking American" is, as of now, not well-supported by science. Moreover Makary, author of "The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care—and How to Fix It," has concerns about the two-dose vaccine regimen for young people.
Public HealthCBS News

CDC changing mask guidance for Americans vaccinated against COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to revise its mask guidance, saying fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks indoors in communities where there is substantial or high transmission of COVID-19, a federal official told CBS News. During her daily press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, "The reality is we are dealing with a much different strain of this virus than we were," and she said the vaccines continue to provide protection against the coronavirus. Watch her remarks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy