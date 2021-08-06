Volkswagen teases electric ID 5 GTX ahead of Munich debut

The stage is set for a new body shape from the Volkswagen brand: With the new compact crossover Taigo01, Volkswagen is launching an SUV coupé on the European market for the first time. The front-wheel drive Taigo is a real crowd-pleaser with its trendy crossover body style, raised seating positions, pioneering connectivity and unrestricted suitability for everyday use. The rear of the five-seater car slopes backwards in the style of a coupé, without restricting headroom in the back seat. This sees Volkswagen expand the portfolio of the compact Polo (hatchback) and T-Cross (SUV) models built on the MQB platform with a third chassis variant, which has previously been primarily reserved for high-end models. Numerous latest-generation assistance systems guarantee optimum comfort and a high level of safety for all passengers. The Taigo is set to make its virtual European debut on Thursday 29 July at 8:00 a.m. CEST.