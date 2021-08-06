Cancel
Volkswagen teases electric ID 5 GTX ahead of Munich debut

By Steven Ewing
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering crossover-coupes are all the rage, Volkswagen's new ID 5 GTX should come as no surprise. It's a swoopier version of the ID 4 crossover we know and love, and it'll debut in "near-production concept" form next month, Volkswagen confirmed on Friday. The ID 5 GTX rides on the same...

