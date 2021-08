For the third time in six-years, Janesville Fire Department Deputy Chief Jim Ponkauskas will be taking over the department as interim chief. The city’s police and fire commission has once again turned to Ponkauskas for leadership following the resignation of Chief Ernie Rhodes, who’s leaving for a fire chief job in Clayton, Missouri. Ponkauskas has been with the Janesville fire department since 1994 serving in a variety of roles. The police had fire commission have yet to announce if a national search will be conducted, or if the city will look within the department for a new chief.