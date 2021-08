New York – “As a representative of the New York State Legislature and the 128th Assembly District, I take my responsibility very seriously to enact and to uphold the laws that apply to the residents of our State. Our Governor is obligated to abide not only to State and Federal laws, but also to the Executive Chamber Policy. The investigation findings reported by the Office of Attorney General Letitia James are deeply disturbing, and at times difficult to read. I would be falling short of my duties as a member of the Legislature if I did not respect the legal rights owed to a person and their entitlement to due process, as established in the United States Constitution.