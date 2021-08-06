Will DDR5 RAM require better cooling? Corsair says yes

With DDR5 RAM set to become more commonplace in the consumer PC market, many people are starting to learn about what it’ll take to properly utilize the next generation of memory in their build. Will they need to upgrade their CPU or motherboard? What about cooling? According to Corsair, the latter will need to be addressed when you make the jump to DDR5. With data transfer ratings starting at an incredible 6,400 MT/s and only going up, DDR5 RAM is powerful. With onboard power and voltage regulating modules (VRM) handling the speeds, improved cooling is likely to be needed for a lot of users.