A Bloomington attorney and resident of Ward 1 is ready to start the legal process of taking the city to court. “It was the wrong call for the city to just flat out, deny all of these claims and call them an act of God,” said William Mahrt, lawyer and Bloomington resident. “I know in my house, raw sewage coming up through the city drains is not something that God did. There was rain falling out of the sky. I’ll acknowledge that, but ewer backups… those are things that the city may have known about. I know for a fact they did know about in some neighborhoods for quite a while.”