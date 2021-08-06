Cancel
Brooklyn Nets trade Landry Shamet to Phoenix Suns

By Inside Hoops
InsideHoops
 5 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets have acquired guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe, the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for guard Landry Shamet. Carter (6’1”, 200) has appeared in 157 games (six starts) across...

www.insidehoops.com

