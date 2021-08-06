Brooklyn Nets trade Landry Shamet to Phoenix Suns

Other than just healing from their injuries, the biggest improvement that the Los Angeles Lakers need to make this offseason is in their shooting. They ranked 21st in the NBA in three-point percentage, with their shooting only becoming worse in their six-game, first round defeat to the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers have shown that they may know this through the 2021 NBA Draft prospects that they’ve worked out, as well as through the rumors of their interest in trading for the Kings’ Buddy Hield. They’ve been connected to another three-point specialist today, as they are reportedly interested in trading for the Brooklyn Nets’ Landry Shamet. SNY’s Ian Begley reported this, saying that the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans were also interested.