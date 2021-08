SYRACUSE, N.Y. — What are the rules for quarantining if you’re someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 and still get the delta variant of the virus?. If someone is vaccinated and simply exposed to someone who has COVID-19, “you don’t have to be quarantined, but if you become symptomatic … you will have to be put in a quarantine for 10 days, which is standard,” according to Dr. Indu Gupta, the Onondaga County Health Commissioner.