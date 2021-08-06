Cancel
Nevada State

Nevada sportsbooks headed toward record year

Cover picture for the articleSports betting is legal and regulated in more than half of the U.S. But despite the competition, Nevada’s sports betting industry has thrived. If the first six months of 2021 are an indicator, Nevada sportsbooks are on pace to shatter the state’s annual records for wagers and revenues that were recorded in 2019. Through June, sportsbooks collected $3.3 billion in bets, an increase of 32 percent compared to 2019. Total sports revenue of $207 million is already 56.2 percent ahead of the 2019 total.

