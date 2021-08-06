Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: The conference that brought together Marie Curie and Albert Einstein

By Kitty Ferguson
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - The rarefied world of high-level physics conferences is usually inaccessible to scientific laypeople. Meetings are by invitation and conducted in jargon that few nonexperts understand. We learn in Jeffrey Orens's book "The Soul of Genius: Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, and the Meeting That Changed the Course of Science" that such gatherings can be disappointing, no matter how brilliant the invitees are. The First Solvay Conference in Physics, in Brussels in October 1911, accomplished far less than its organizers envisioned, making Orens's subtitle something of a mystery.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Rutherford
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Marie Curie
Person
Max Planck
Person
Stephen Hawking
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics World#Nobel Prizes#Newtonian#J H Jeans#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Related
AstronomyIGN

Scientists See the Backside of a Black Hole for the First Time, Prove Albert Einstein's Theory of General Relativity Correct

Scientists have finally seen the backside of a black hole and in doing so, they've proved that a 1915 theory posited by Albert Einstein was correct. Einstein's 1915 Theory of General Relativity predicted that the gravitational pull of black holes is so large that black holes warp the fabric of space, according to The Telegraph. His theory posited that this extremely massive gravitational pull was so massive that it twists magnetic fields and bends lightwaves near black holes.
Entertainmentnorthernexpress.com

Einstein: Civil Rights Icon

More words have been written about Albert Einstein than almost any person who has ever lived. In all those mountains of words, consisting of facts every reasonable well-educated student knows, there is almost no mention of his devotion to civil rights. Books about Einstein continue to travel the well-trodden path...
SciencePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Scientific Geniuses Playing Hide and Seek

One day, three scientific geniuses decided to play a game of hide and seek. The three geniuses were Albert Einstein, Sir Isaac Newton, and Blaise Pascal. It was Einstein's turn to count. So he closed his eyes and started to count to 100. Pascal ran off to hide and found a great spot in a big lush and leafy bush.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Capturing the entertainment world with pen and ink, elegance and wit

- - - Al Hirschfeld fairly Forrest Gump-ed his way through the celebrated entertainers of the 20th century, whether he was meeting Harry Houdini backstage during a vaudeville-loving boyhood, or welcoming Charlie Chaplin to his Bali abode, or witnessing a youngOrson Welles stage an upstart opening that birthed the Mercury Theatre. The man - as artist - seemed drawn like a moth to the fame.
SciencePosted by
Parade

The Man Behind the Theories and Equations—We've Got 50 Brilliant Albert Einstein Quotes!

There have been countless impressive thinkers throughout the ages, but some brilliant minds make more of a lasting, significant impact than others. One individual who is renowned for his intellectual achievements is none other than influential physicist Albert Einstein. Not only known for his clever theories and mathematics, Einstein also had a way with words. We have 50 of the best Albert Einstein quotes!
Sciencepasadenanow.com

Caltech Theoretical Astrophysics Professor Receives Dirac Medal

Saul Teukolsky (PhD ’74), the Robinson Professor of Theoretical Astrophysics at Caltech, has been awarded the 2021 Dirac Medal and Prize of the International Center for Theoretical Physics for his contributions in predicting the properties of gravitational waves that emerge from the collisions of black holes. He is receiving the prize jointly with Alessandra Buonanno of the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics in Germany; Thibault Damour of the Institute of Advanced Scientific Studies in France; and Frans Pretorius of Princeton University in New Jersey. Together, the researchers’ contributions provided the theoretical underpinnings for LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory) to make the first direct detection of gravitational waves in 2015.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: Human history, found inside a seashell

- - - In "The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans," Cynthia Barnett presents us with a glittering Wunderkammer for our age, a staggeringly varied history - scientific, cultural, philosophical and economic - of one of the most beloved and enduring natural objects on Earth: the seashell. To the 16th-century European collector, a Wunderkammer housed a collection of natural and precious objects ranging from the geological, archaeological, ethnological and religious to new works of art. Shells, at one time or another, seem to have represented all of these things, and Barnett's book buzzes with histories spanning a barely comprehensible 800 million years.
PetsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Making sense of the human-equine bond

- - - My passion for horses started at summer camp some 40 years ago. Back then, I didn't know exactly why I was so mesmerized, but now I think I do. Halimah Marcus and the other contributors to the new anthology "Horse Girls" get to the heart of it.
Books & LiteratureWashington Times

BOOK REVIEW: ‘How I saved the world’

Very few authors—with a straight face—can claim that they have saved the world. Jesse Watters of Watter’s World and The Five on Fox News may be the only one to come close (with a bit of a smirk). After all, as proof, even the dust jacket of How I Saved the World by Jesse Watters claims that the book has “a reasonable chance of winning a Nobel Prize in every category, even chemistry.” High praise (and expectations), indeed!
Sciencequantamagazine.org

How Steven Weinberg Transformed Physics and Physicists

Steven Weinberg, who died on July 23, towered over theoretical physics in the second half of the 20th century. He strongly believed that, armed only with the fundamental principles of relativity and quantum mechanics, the theoretical physicist can examine all phenomena in the universe — from the smallest to the largest scales. His work transformed our understanding of every aspect of fundamental physics in startlingly deep and original ways.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
AstronomyInverse

the millennia-long history of obsessing about extraterrestrials

To feel small, all we have to do is look up. The Sun, the Moon, the stars, the planets, and the Milky Way are evidence enough that Earth is not all that is. And for as long as humans have had words, we have been sharing stories about the presumed builders and occupiers of those vaulted heavens: the gods, spirits, angels, and demons who were, in a sense, the first extraterrestrials.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Astronomy Jargon 101: Parallax

In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! You probably don’t know how close you are to today’s topic: parallax!. How do you measure the distance to a star? The question frustrated astronomers for centuries. The stars are obviously far away, but beyond that…it’s tough.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Edmond Halley: The Story of a Man and His Comet

Edmond Halley has arguably one of the best-known scientific legacies of any figure of the Scientific Revolution: every 76 years, all one has to do is look up into the night sky and you'll see the comet that bears his name. But while just about every school kid learns about Halley's Comet, and many will live to see it in their lifetimes, there is much more to the man than his famous comet.
Books & Literatureundark.org

Book Review: An Ode to the Dank World of Sweat and Stink

In the 1990s, a South African nurse walked into a hospital with an unusual problem: Her sweat was red. The hue of her perspiration confounded medical professionals — until they delved into her diet and figured out that she was a prodigious snacker. More specifically, she had a habit of downing huge quantities of Spicy Tomato NikNaks, a South African corn chip that’s dyed red. The pigments from the NikNaks had leaked out of her body through her sweat.
Home & Gardenearlycountynews.com

There’s a method to messy desk madness

What do Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, Mark Twain, and yours truly have in common?. Besides, of course, that three of us are dead and that we’re all expert ventriloquists?. Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Books & Literaturemainstreetnews.com

ALTMAN: After Hemingway...Brad Thor?

So, going from Hemingway to Brad Thor is not a likely journey. While it’s not exactly like going from a bottle of Silver Oak to a bottle of Chateau Elan, it does make you realize how modern day, mass-market writers differ from those that history tells us were the greatest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy