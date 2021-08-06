Book World: The conference that brought together Marie Curie and Albert Einstein
- - - The rarefied world of high-level physics conferences is usually inaccessible to scientific laypeople. Meetings are by invitation and conducted in jargon that few nonexperts understand. We learn in Jeffrey Orens's book "The Soul of Genius: Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, and the Meeting That Changed the Course of Science" that such gatherings can be disappointing, no matter how brilliant the invitees are. The First Solvay Conference in Physics, in Brussels in October 1911, accomplished far less than its organizers envisioned, making Orens's subtitle something of a mystery.www.mrt.com
