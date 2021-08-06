Cancel
NHL

Official: New York Rangers announce three minor signings

 4 days ago
The New York Rangers made the three following signings official today. Goalie, Adam Huska and forwards, Tim Gettinger and Ty Ronning were inked to new deals. New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Tim Gettinger on a one-year contract, restricted free agent goaltender Adam Huska on a one-year contract, and restricted free agent forward Ty Ronning on a one-year contract.

