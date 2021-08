LAS VEGAS, NV, August 13, 2021 — Michael Meczka, the casino industry’s “Dean” of market research and player insights, passed away on August 12 in Los Angeles after complications associated with Covid-19. His market research firm, Meczka Market Research/Consulting (MMR/C) provided market research services to almost every commercial casino company in the United States and over 100 Indian tribes. His groundbreaking research over the past 40 years helped spot some of the most important trends in the casino industry and continues to shape the products and services that casinos provide to their customers.