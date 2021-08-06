Georgia’s transfers earning notice as Bulldogs open camp

Toughest job: Central (Talbotton) Most interesting: Pelham and Mitchell County are county rivals that have alternated winning region titles the past five seasons, three going to Pelham, two to Mitchell. This offseason, Mitchell County hired away Pelham’s coach – Dondrial Pinkins. He’s a Mitchell County alumnus, so the move wasn’t implausible, but it certainly adds spice to the archrivals’ Aug. 20 game, the opener for both teams. A similar move took place in Jackson County, where Commerce coach Michel Brown became associate head coach at Jefferson. Brown’s son, Sammy, is also at Jefferson now. The star running back is a major college prospect who made first-team all-state as a freshman. Commerce and Jefferson once were fierce rivals, but Jefferson has grown into a Class 4A school, and the two programs haven’t met in football since 2015.