Georgia’s transfers earning notice as Bulldogs open camp

By Chip Towers
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bulldogs’ star linebacker was asked what teammates he had gotten to know better over the summer. Of course, he defaulted to the two high-profile defensive transfers who are expected to contribute significantly to his unit. The problem was, Dean struggled in that moment to recall their names. “Of course,...

