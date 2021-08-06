Cancel
Environment

Minor volcanic eruptions could ‘cascade’ into global catastrophe, experts warn

By University of Cambridge
ScienceBlog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, much of the thinking around risks posed by volcanoes follows a simple equation: the bigger the likely eruption, the worse it will be for society and human welfare. However, a team of experts now argues that too much focus is on the risks of massive yet rare volcanic explosions, while far too little attention is paid to the potential domino effects of moderate eruptions in key parts of the planet.

