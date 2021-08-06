Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 6 August 2021

Region 6 (Central) 53 (15) Region 7 (Tulsa) 351 (111) Rehabilitation Facilities 1 (0) Other Facilities Total 76 (24) **Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.