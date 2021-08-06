There’s a New “The Office” Cookbook That Lets You Cook like Dwight Schrute

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you can't resist a custard-like dessert such as flan and mousse (I know I can't!), prepare to meet your favorite dessert ideas ever in this collection of clafoutis recipes. Clafoutis, pronounced klah-foo-tee (the "s" is silent, and many times omitted from the spelling) is a French dessert with a sweet, flan-like filling. While a black cherry clafoutis is likely the most traditional flavor, there are many other clafoutis batter stir-ins that make for irresistible, noteworthy desserts. Change up your fruit of choice based on what's in season—berries in the summer, pears in the fall—using these clafoutis recipe ideas. Though they are desserts, the use of fruit and eggs makes it feel like I could make one as a breakfast or brunch idea when I want to start my morning on a sweet note. You have my permission to eat them any time.