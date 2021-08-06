Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Health Officials Report 3,962 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan health officials are reporting 3,962 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths since Tuesday. In total, Michigan has had 910,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19,950 total confirmed COVID-related deaths. Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDHHS since the last web update report. Over...

www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Deaths#New Coronavirus Cases#Covid#Michiganders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

New data on coronavirus vaccine effectiveness may be "a wakeup call"

A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was...
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Children At Risk As COVID-19 Cases Surge Around Country Due To Delta Variant

Arizona health officials reported more than 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day Aug. 9. The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 2,191 additional cases. No new deaths were listed, possibly reflecting a typical lag in reporting after a weekend. Although the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all...
Laurel County, KYsomerset106.com

Laurel County Health Officials Announce More Than 8,000 COVID-19 Cases, Only 33% Fully Vaccinated

Officials in Laurel County are reporting a big spike in COVID-19 cases. Averaging around 42 cases a day, the surge started back in July with officials attributing this to the Delta variant. Executive Director Mark Hensley said out of the county’s total population of 60-thousand people, only 33% are fully vaccinated, about 20-thousand people, with 64% of the fully vaccinated being above age 65. The county’s total case number is around 8,500. Hensley said however, the rate of people being vaccinated has increased during the summer. He said in July and August, they have been vaccinating anywhere from 60 to 70 people per day in the clinic and with their mobile outreach team. Most of the new cases are in people 18 and under. That demographic is the least vaccinated in the county. Hensley said they want those in the community who are still unsure, to reach out to their physician and get the professional advice and information they need. Hensley says his department offers all three vaccine options. You can walk in or schedule an appointment.
Nez Perce County, IDkoze.com

More COVID cases reported regionally, one death

Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported an additional 63 new coronavirus infections Friday, and one COVID-related death. Nez Perce County had the highest number of new cases with 23; Latah and Idaho counties each added 9 new infections; Clearwater County had 5; and Lewis County reported one new virus infection and one coronavirus-related death.
Public HealthThe Enterprise

Health officials said a child died from COVID-19 complications

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Thursday that a child in the Eastern Region died from complications of COVID-19. Further information about the child will not be disclosed to protect privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family. This is the first reported death of a child in...
Missoula, MTseeleylake.com

COVID cases rise, masks and vaccines recommended

MISSOULA – As COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the nation, Missoula County is in the top five in Montana for active cases. Local agency officials met Aug. 4 to provide information regarding the current situation including the Delta variant, vaccination information and the shift in Center for Disease Control guidance regarding face coverings. Mayor John Engen said the goals remain the same for Missoula since the beginning of the pandemic - to ensure that the hospitals are viable and can handle the case load COVID patients and other ailments as well and prevent death and human suffering. While COVID has changed and health officials continue to learn more about the virus, the biggest difference now is there is a vaccine in place.
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

Developing story: Health Department to begin Testing at Fairgrounds

Robin Napier and Director of Nursing Danielle Taylor and of the Hernando County Health Department updated the commissioners at the regular meeting today (August 10, 2021) on the current state of positive COVID-19 cases with respect to the recent rise in cases, and the addition the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Dickinson County, MIwnmufm.org

Delta variant spreading in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI-- Health officials say a fourth case of the COVID-19 Delta variant has been identified in Dickinson County. Ruth Manier is with the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department. She says that’s concerning because the variant is about 50 percent more transmissible compared to the original virus. It’s also less responsive to current treatment options, like antibody treatments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy