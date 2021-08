Losing your job can put a financial strain on anybody. It can be difficult to juggle your finances while someone in your household is between jobs, but it isn’t impossible. If you’ve never been in this situation before, you may not know how to deal with unemployment. But the most important thing is that you take care of yourself, deal with the times between jobs, and look at what you need to do to get yourself back in the job market. As you do, you can try out 10 of the smartest strategies for people between jobs.