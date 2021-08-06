Cancel
Printing circuits on irregular surfaces with pulses of light

By Penn State
ScienceBlog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrintable electronics could cause a proliferation of smart, connected devices, from household appliances that can communicate with each other to medical diagnostic sensors that can be placed on the body to forgo invasive procedures. But the variety of printing surfaces poses a challenge, since a method used to print on a flat object may not be safe for use on human skin or applicable for complicated textures and shapes.

