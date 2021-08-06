Printing circuits on irregular surfaces with pulses of light

Han Yan, Zexin Feng, Peixin Qin, Xiaorong Zhou, Huixin Guo, Xiaoning Wang, Hongyu Chen, Xin Zhang, Haojiang Wu, Chengbao Jiang, Zhiqi Liu. In recent years, the field of antiferromagnetic spintronics has been substantially advanced. Electric-field control is a promising approach to achieving ultra-low power spintronic devices via suppressing Joule heating. In this article, cutting-edge research, including electric-field modulation of antiferromagnetic spintronic devices using strain, ionic liquids, dielectric materials, and electrochemical ionic migration, are comprehensively reviewed. Various emergent topics such as the Neel spin-orbit torque, chiral spintronics, topological antiferromagnetic spintronics, anisotropic magnetoresistance, memory devices, two-dimensional magnetism, and magneto-ionic modulation with respect to antiferromagnets are examined. In conclusion, we envision the possibility of realizing high-quality room-temperature antiferromagnetic tunnel junctions, antiferromagnetic spin logic devices, and artificial antiferromagnetic neurons. It is expected that this work provides an appropriate and forward-looking perspective that will promote the rapid development of this field.
Comments / 0