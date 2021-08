Within Manchester United, there is satisfaction at a good job done so far, if also an awareness there could yet be a lot of work to do.That may be more to do with sales than purchases. United are prepared for the Paul Pogba situation to get complicated, as talk grows of a likely bid from Paris Saint-Germain. The French midfielder wants to leave.That could yet change the tone of the entire summer. As it is, that tone is highly positive.United have not just been impressively efficient so far in securing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, but also got ahead of...