Oklahoma City, OK

Standridge: SB 658 protects parental rights, right to privacy

poncacitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY – On the heels of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 658, by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, Standridge said the bill is about protecting parental rights and the right to privacy. SB 658 prohibits schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and bars schools, including colleges and universities, from requiring students who haven’t received the vaccine to wear masks.

