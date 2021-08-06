Venturing out: Hawaii's Big Island is an inviting first post-pandemic stop

With COVID cases on the rise, venues and musicians speak out. The decision was difficult to make, but in an August 2021 Facebook post, Sara Neely, Executive Director for the Kahilu Theatre, announced the venue would be canceling its four-show run of Matilda the Musical. “The show, with a lot of too-young-to-be-vaccinated children in the cast [included] children who leave the bubble to return to school this week,” Neely noted. “Unvaccinated people in Hawaii County are at very high risk for COVID-19 infections. New cases are the highest they have ever been here; they reached 69 yesterday, a 9% increase from the day before… so, we had to cancel a remarkable show.” Matilda was to have premiered in 2020, but pandemic restrictions shut the theatre down for 14 months.