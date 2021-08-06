Cancel
Hawaii State

Venturing out: Hawaii's Big Island is an inviting first post-pandemic stop

By text, photo by ADDY LOGSDON
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn our first major vacation in well over a year, our family of five ventured to the Big Island of Hawaii in March. We have a tradition in our family — when you turn 10 years old, you get to pick the family vacation. This entails not only picking the...

Related
Hawaii StateWest Hawaii Today

Firefighters continue to battle Hawaii Island’s largest fire

Firefighters appear to have gotten the upper hand on a more than 40,000-acre wildland fire in South Kohala deemed the largest in Hawaii Island history. Measured at over 62.5 square miles, the fire as of press-time Monday had scorched an area nearly the size of the island of Niihau, surpassing Hawaii Island’s largest recorded wildland fire in the late 1990s by more than 7,000 acres. It also grew beyond the size of the most recent brush fire to prompt an evacuation of Waikoloa Village in 2005 when a 25,000-acre blaze came within yards of homes.
Hawaii StateNewsweek

Hawaii's Big Island Fighting Largest Wildfire it's Ever Seen at Over 62 Square Miles

Hawaii's Big Island is fighting the largest wildfire it has ever seen at over 62 square-miles, the Associated Press reported. "It's the biggest (fire) we've ever had on this island," Mitch Roth, Big Island's mayor said. "With the drought conditions that we've had, it is of concern. You see something like this where you're putting thousands of homes in danger, it's very concerning."
Hawaii Statereviewjournal.com

Hawaii’s Big Island struggles to contain wildfire

HONOLULU — Firefighters have gotten more control over a wildfire in Hawaii that forced thousands of people to evacuate over the weekend and destroyed at least two homes on the Big Island, but officials warned strong winds Monday could raise the danger again. Authorities have lifted evacuation orders but warned...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

40 Big Island inmates flown to Oahu on Hawaii Army Guard helicopters

Overcrowding at Hawaii Community Correctional Center—and the need to transport 40 felons from the Hilo jail and Kulani Correctional Facility to the Halawa Correctional Facility on Oahu—prompted the state Department of Public Safety to seek Hawaii Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter transport Tuesday. The Hawaii Guard moved the inmates...
Hawaii StateTravelPulse

Hawaii Tightens Restrictions on the Islands

In the wake of rising COVID cases and the threat of the Delta variant, Hawaii on Tuesday announced it was tightening restrictions on the islands – but it would not curtail any entry requirements for visitors. Gov. David Ige said that restaurant and bar capacity, previously at 75 percent, will...
TravelBoston Globe

What’s it like to take a cruise during a pandemic? Our travel writer sailed around the Greek Islands to find out

ATHENS — “Are you OK? Are you feeling sick yet?”. These were the first questions my spouse posed to me via video chat shortly after I boarded the Silver Moon at the Port of Piraeus in Greece. Even before I boarded the ship, which is the newest in the Silversea cruise line’s fleet, people were questioning why I would take a cruise in a pandemic. Or they were simply questioning my sanity.
Hawaii County, HISan Francisco Chronicle

Hawaii brush fire torches 40,000 acres of Big Island

A brush fire on Hawaii’s Big Island torched more than 40,000 acres over the weekend and temporarily prompted mandatory evacuations. Residents in the communities of Waikii Ranch, Pu’u Kapu Hawaiian Homestead and Waikoloa, were required to evacuate Saturday as per an emergency proclamation by the mayor of Hawaii County, Mitchell Roth.
Hawaii StateKRON4

Guide to visiting Oahu island in Hawaii

Fully vaccinated travelers can now visit Hawaii without pre-travel COVID testing, and many are taking advantage. Oahu’s iconic Waikiki Beach is as popular as ever. A majority of the island’s accommodations are in Waikiki, but there’s a long list of other spots on Oahu worth those precious vacation days. Our...
Hawaii Stateseattlepi.com

Hawaii family travel: What’s new across the islands

It wasn’t long ago that traveling to Hawaii entailed a great deal of advance preparation. Now, mainland vaccinated visitors entering Hawaii may do so without pre-travel testing or quarantine. All other guests must provide negative results from one of Hawaii’s trusted testing partners. However, regardless of vaccination status, all visitors are still required to participate in the state’s Safe Travels program.
Hawaii County, HIbigislandmusic.net

The Big Island’s Ever-changing Entertainment Scene

With COVID cases on the rise, venues and musicians speak out. The decision was difficult to make, but in an August 2021 Facebook post, Sara Neely, Executive Director for the Kahilu Theatre, announced the venue would be canceling its four-show run of Matilda the Musical. “The show, with a lot of too-young-to-be-vaccinated children in the cast [included] children who leave the bubble to return to school this week,” Neely noted. “Unvaccinated people in Hawaii County are at very high risk for COVID-19 infections. New cases are the highest they have ever been here; they reached 69 yesterday, a 9% increase from the day before… so, we had to cancel a remarkable show.” Matilda was to have premiered in 2020, but pandemic restrictions shut the theatre down for 14 months.
Traveltravelzoo.com

$1799 – South Africa: Cape Town, Safari & Air, Save $1250

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. If witnessing South Africa’s epic nature and wildlife in person is on your bucket list, this offer is the one to book — at a price that won’t be around long and with savings of $1250 vs. similar vacations.
TravelTravel Weekly

Hurtigruten expands into west African coast

The west coast of Africa is beig introduced by Hurtigruten Expeditions next year as the line introduces four new countries to its 2022-23 programme. A 13-day itinerary includes Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Senegal, with small ship MS Spitsbergen sailing from Dakar. Hurtigruten will also introduce a series of...
TravelHotel Online

Karisma Hotels & Resorts Azul Beach Resort Collection Expands With Two Dominican Republic Properties

MIAMI, FL – August 11, 2021 – Karisma Hotels & Resorts, the award-winning portfolio of properties spanning Latin America, the Caribbean and Mexico, is expanding its highly-praised Azul Beach Resorts portfolio with the launch of the all-new five-star Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana, opening this Winter, and the rebranding of Sensatori Punta Cana to Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana, debuting November 1, 2021. The launch and rebrand will bring the Azul Beach Resorts brand’s elevated service and refined charm to two uniquely breathtaking beaches along the Dominican Republic’s coastline.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Hurtigruten is Adding Africa to its Expedition Cruise Lineup

Hurtigruten Expeditions, the world’s leading expedition cruise line, is responding to guest demand for more exotic destinations by adding the West Coast of Africa and its unique archipelagos – the Bissagos Islands and Cape Verde – to its ever-growing list of new destinations. The 13-day itinerary includes four countries: Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Senegal (pictured), with MS Spitsbergen based out of Dakar, one of Africa’s most bustling cities.

