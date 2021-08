For more than a decade, genre fans from around the world have descended on Austin, Texas for a week-long celebration of the best and most ambitious horror, sci-fi, and midnight films the world has to offer at Fantastic Fest, with this year's festival seeing a return to in-person festivities. Understandably, the coronavirus pandemic saw last year's plans thwarted, with Fantastic Fest aiming to be bigger and better than ever with the announcement of its first wave of films, which includes Titane, Lamb, and a new 4K restoration of 1981's Possession. Check out the first wave of films below and head to https://fantasticfest.com/attend to purchase available badges before the event kicks off on September 23rd.