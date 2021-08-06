Stew Leonard’s goes live with new online catering platform
Fresh market chain Stew Leonard’s enlisted e-commerce specialist GrocerKey to bring its catering business online. The online grocery platform now drives StewLeonardsCatering.com, Stew Leonard’s new catering website. With the solution, the retailer aims to enhance the end-to-end catering experience for customers, from more responsive and personalized ordering to improved order management, fulfillment and analytics, Madison, Wis.-based GrocerKey said yesterday.www.supermarketnews.com
