Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Stew Leonard’s goes live with new online catering platform

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh market chain Stew Leonard’s enlisted e-commerce specialist GrocerKey to bring its catering business online. The online grocery platform now drives StewLeonardsCatering.com, Stew Leonard’s new catering website. With the solution, the retailer aims to enhance the end-to-end catering experience for customers, from more responsive and personalized ordering to improved order management, fulfillment and analytics, Madison, Wis.-based GrocerKey said yesterday.

www.supermarketnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Stewleonardscatering Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Norwalk, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

Stew Leonard’s seeks $15M expansion to Norwalk store

Stew Leonard’s has presented a proposal to Norwalk’s city government for the expansion of its flagship property on Westport Avenue. The project, budgeted at $15 million, includes the elimination of the red and white tent at the main entryway with a 5,663-square-foot permanent farmers market and a 4,908-square-foot freestanding garden center at the southwest corner of the supermarket that faces the parking lot.
Norwalk, CTNew Haven Register

Farmers market, garden center planned for Stew Leonard's in Norwalk

NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s flagship supermarket may soon get a major makeover. The Norwalk-based grocer is seeking city approval to build a new farmers market and garden center at the store entrance, according to an application recently filed with the Planning and Zoning Department. The proposed two-story expansion would permanently...
Restaurantsnewhope.com

Foxtrot goes nationwide with delivery platform for popular items

Foxtrot, a chain of upscale, delivery-focused corner stores and cafés with a dozen locations in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Dallas, on Monday launched Foxtrot Anywhere, its new national online delivery platform offering its highly curated and local products to customers nationwide. Foxtrot Anywhere curates gift boxes, top-selling treats and more,...
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Beyond Meat Just Launched Vegan Pepperoni. You Can Get It At These 70 Pizza Hut Locations.

Today, Pizza Hut is adding vegan pepperoni to the menu of nearly 70 locations in five cities across the United States for a limited time. Developed collaboratively by vegan brand Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut’s culinary teams, the new soy-free plant-based pepperoni is made from rice and peas and features a hint of spice. The Beyond Pepperoni crisps in the same way as Pizza Hut’s traditional pepperoni but comes with zero cholesterol or animal products.
Scranton, PAScranton Times

New hoagie shop in the former Brunetti’s Pizza and Deli caters to grab-and-go customers

Dutchie’s Subs, Pizza and Take Away serves busy people on the go. The eatery opened in April in the former Brunetti’s Pizza and Deli in Scranton’s Green Ridge section. Although the eatery has only been open for a couple months, owners James and Carrie Mayer have plans to expand business hours and possibly have themed nights in the future. In the meantime, patrons can grab pre-made sandwiches and other items or larger meals, served after 3 p.m. Big-plate options on the menu include Lemon Chicken, Crab and Shrimp Scampi.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Domino's New Delivery Promo Is Surprising Customers With Free Food

Sometimes it feels like pizza can sell itself, but that hasn't stopped the big chains from breaking out the deals to try to get you to grab a pie (or three) for dinner. According to Thrillist, Pizza Hut currently has a promotion to get people to buy their stuffed crust pizza, while Ledo Pizza, as of this writing, plans to give away pies to anyone who has recently received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Meanwhile, Hungry Howie's has a promo code that can score a full meal. While these offers prove tempting, none of them hold a candle (or a pizza oven flame) to what Domino's has in store for hungry customers.
Food & Drinkspmq.com

Pizza Hut Is Studying Weather’s Impact on Pizza Sales

Pizza Hut plans to take a “tech-first approach” to ecommerce, and part of that involves analyzing how weather patterns affect pizza purchases. In its bid to better compete with Domino’s, the company will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze customer behavior. Does the weather have an impact on...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Sandwich Shop Has The Best Chicken According To 32% Of People

The chicken sandwich is a classic food option that's perfect for a snack anytime, anywhere. According to Eat This, Not That!, certain sandwich shops have managed to consistently impress customers with their menu items such as Jimmy John's. Which make sense considering that nearly all the options at the chain are worth trying. Popular brands such as Jersey Mike's and Subway are heavyweights as well, and have many locations spread out all over the country. Basically, if you're looking for a satisfying sandwich, it's highly likely that you have a preferred brand that you turn to.
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

While Others Charge Surprise Fees, Domino's® Gives Away Surprise FREES™!

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some surprises are better than others. One disappointing surprise is when customers are charged unexpected fees when ordering from some food delivery apps, especially when all they wanted was food delivered at a great value. Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) - Get Report is responding with a better kind of surprise: Surprise Frees! The largest pizza company in the worldis surprising randomly selected customers across the U.S. with free menu items now through Nov. 21, 2021 when they order delivery online. The Surprise Free menu items include Hand Tossed Pizzas, Boneless Chicken, Handmade Pan Pizzas, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Crunchy Thin Crust Pizzas and Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes.
Food & DrinksVentureBeat

How Pizza Hut aims to turn weather forecasts into sales

It’s not enough to be first — just ask tech giants like Netscape and Friendster. And Pizza Hut. The deep dish chain was first to online food ordering — an industry projected to hit $126.91 billion this year. But it didn’t keep pace with innovation and was later eclipsed by competitors. Now, nearly three decades later, Pizza Hut knows it’s time to get serious. The company is looking to data, analytics, and AI to learn more about its customers in order to boost digital experiences and sales.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Stop & Shop to keep some in-store People’s United bank branches

Stop & Shop will retain 27 of 140 People’s United Bank in-store branches previously slated for closure as part of the financial institution’s pending acquisition by M&T Bank. All of the People’s branches to remain open are at Stop & Shop stores in Connecticut. In late January, Bridgeport, Conn.-based People’s...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
DELCO.Today

Caterer’s Home in Villanova Is Comfortable and Food-Friendly

Steve Finley's outdoor kitchen.Image via David Maialetti, The Philadelphia Inquirer. This Villlanova home is designed around cooking and entertaining, a caterer’s home. And why not? It’s owned by Steve Finley of Finley Catering, one of the largest catering businesses in the Philadelphia region, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy