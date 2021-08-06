Oregon Football: Justin Flowe could be surprise All-American in 2021

Jordan Ta’amu could be a long-term backup QB option for the Browns. Jordan Ta’amu was foolishly cut by the Kansas City Chiefs in May and the Browns would be equally as foolish if they don’t snatch up the young quarterback. Easily a name that the new XFL should be chomping at the bit for, Ta’amu was in Cleveland on Tuesday with a group of other players vying for a spot with the Browns. Ta’amu, who made a name for himself in Hawaii as a high schooler before ending up in Ole Miss during the Matt Luke Era, is an incredible talent who has shown to be capable of highlight reel plays.