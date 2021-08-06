Cancel
Oregon State

Oregon Football: Justin Flowe could be surprise All-American in 2021

By Connor Muldowney
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearing Justin Flowe talk at the beginning of fall camp is not only refreshing but it provides plenty of excitement for Oregon football fans. Not only does he have some big expectations for himself and the team, but he also said that he’s healthy and ‘100 percent’ after last season’s injury which prevented him from having the same type of breakout freshman season as fellow five-star freshman linebacker Noah Sewell.

