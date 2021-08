It took a while but Van Meter eventually wore down Centerville on their way to claiming their 3rd straight State Championship. The Bulldogs trailed 2-1 entering the bottom 4th, Ike Speltz tied the game with a shot over the left field fence and that ignited the Bulldogs. They scored two more runs in the 4th, then blew the game open with a 6-run 6th inning. Jack Pettitt was the Bulldogs MVP, pitching a complete game and going 4-4 at the plate with a triple and 4 RBI. Van Meter out hit the Big Reds 14-4 and won the defensive battle with only 1 error to 2 for the Big Reds.