Johnson Joins Growing Executive Team with New Head of Product and Head of Sales as Symphony IndustrialAI Commits to Rapid Growth of Enterprise AI Solutions. Symphony IndustrialAI announced the appointment of Barry Johnson as president of Digital Manufacturing. The move supports Symphony IndustrialAI’s rapid growth and its expansion into enterprise AI solutions for plant operations, visibility, and performance. The announcement comes on the heels of two additional key hires for the Symphony IndustrialAI’s digital manufacturing division, Vice President of Products Prashant Jagarlapudi and Chief Revenue Officer Ron Posey.