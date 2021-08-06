Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston gym owner calls vaccine requirements for members, staff ‘pro-business’

By Heather Morrison – MassLive.com
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 5 days ago
This story first appeared (with a video interview) on MassLive.com. Gyms were one of many business that had to close during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now as the delta variant spread across the U.S., many small business owners are looking to find ways to stay open. For Row Republic, a gym...

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

