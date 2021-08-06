Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warwick, RI

Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops has been found in Rhode Island for the first time. State environmental officials said Friday a single spotted lanternfly was found in an industrial area in Warwick recently. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week. The agency will conduct a survey of the area where it was found to determine if there is any further presence of the insect, native to Asia. It feeds on agricultural crops such as grape, apple and hops as well as maple, walnut and willow trees.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, RI
State
Rhode Island State
City
Providence, RI
Warwick, RI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Ap#Division Of Agriculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy