Guardiola wants Harry Kane, prods Tottenham to negotiate

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is "very interested' in signing striker Harry Kane but he needs Tottenham to come to the negotiation table. The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated City is his preferred destination. 'œHarry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker, no doubts...

