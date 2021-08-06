Energy companies welcome latest ruling in erosion lawsuits

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for oil companies fighting dozens of lawsuits that blame them for decades of coastal wetland loss in Louisiana are welcoming a ruling that could lead to cases being tried in federal courts. The oil companies prefer having the cases tried in federal courts versus state courts. Federal district judges had rejected their arguments. But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that federal judges should reexamine the issue of whether some of the cases dating back to World War II belong in federal court.